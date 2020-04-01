WI National Guard to assist with polling station staffing

A still to-be-determined number of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard will be serving at polling sites during the election.

Meanwhile, administrative and medic personnel are helping three separate voluntary self-isolation facilities in Milwaukee and Madison.

There are 12 troops assigned at two state-run self-isolation facilities while nearly 30 Wisconsin National Guard personnel are helping staff a Milwaukee-run facility.

The Wisconsin National Guard also received request to assist the election on April 7th and are awaiting how many Citizen Soldiers and Airmen will be needed to staff the polls and where they will be needed.