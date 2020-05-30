Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Milwaukee

At the request of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Gov. Tony Evers today authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support the Milwaukee community’s response to agitators that have disrupted peaceful protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a)5. of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor is ordering into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard necessary to support local law enforcement in Milwaukee County, beginning immediately. Specifically, the governor is authorizing 125 members to be immediately utilized by local law enforcement. Any additional members being utilized require direct verbal authorization from the governor. Any members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and cultural institutions necessary for the wellbeing of the community. The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or interfere with the media’s ability to report on these activities.

Gov. Evers, County Executive Crowley, and Mayor Barrett released the following statement:

“It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation. This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”