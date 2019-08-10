Wisconsin National guard is thanked for help with storm cleanup in western Wisconsin

About 150 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been working in Barron, Polk and Langlade Counties for nearly three weeks to assist with cleanup after devastating storms hit the area on July 19.

Governor Tony Evers thanked the soldiers on August 10 during a ceremony at Unity High School in Balsam Lake to present them with Wisconsin National Guard Emergency Service Ribbons.

“You always stayed positive and focused on your mission in order to help the communities impacted by the storm so thank you for helping the residents of Barron Polk and Langlade counties,” Evers said.

The National Guard says the soldiers helped clear more than 50 miles of road and hauled away more than 1,300 10 ton truck loads of trees, brush and other debris.

"We've had a lot of community members coming out and thanking us for what we've been doing out there," said Isaac Geffers who helped with cleanup in Barron County. "We really appreciate that and are glad we are making an impact."

Now that the work is done, the guards who came in from all over Wisconsin, will be able to return home.

