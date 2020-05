The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League will begin their 2020 season on Sunday, June 28.

A 10 game schedule will be playing including six teams: Barron Soccer Team, Eau Claire Bateaux, FC Midnimo (Barron), Hayward United SC, Lobos FC (Merrill) and Saint Croix Valley FC .

These teams will compete for the 2020 Primary Cup.

Ashland Armada FC and Duluth FC Academy will not be able to participate in the 2020 season but look to remain in the league for the 2021 season.