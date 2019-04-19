Water over roadway prompts WIS 73 closure in Wood County

Wisconsin Rapids Director of Public Works says the Wisconsin River is expected to peak Saturday.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Joe Terry wrote flows are predicted to peak at 61,000-65,000 cfs in the next 24-48 hours. This would be above flood stage.

City officials are actively monitoring flow forecasts and conditions.

Because of flooding the city has closed several parks including; Lyon, Legion, Veterans, Demitz, Mead Rapids View and Ben Hansen (including the bike trail), as well as the Boles Creek Boat landing.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has closed WIS 73/54 (2nd Avenue) between Woodbine Road and WIS 13/54 (W Riverview Expressway) due to water over the roadway.

A detour is in place. At the roundabout, take 17th avenue northbound to Chase Street, Chase Street eastbound to Riverview Expressway. Southbound is reverse.