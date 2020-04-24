Wisconsin Rapids man charged with child sexual assault in Monroe County

A Wisconsin Rapids man has been charged with sexual assault of a child in Monroe County.

Court records show 31-year-old Shane Sanwald has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age.

The criminal complaint noted Sanwald was charged in 2011 in Adams County for second degree sexual assualt of a child and exposing genitals or pubic area but was deemed not competent to stand trial. Also in 2011, Sanwald was charged in Juneau County for first degree sexual assualt but the case was discharged after he was found not competent to stand trial.

Sanwald's next scheduled court appearance is for August 24.