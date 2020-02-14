Wisconsin Republicans propose $250 million income tax cut

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are proposing a nearly $250 million income tax cut plan that they plan to vote on next week and quickly send to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Republicans also want to cut the personal property tax paid by businesses by nearly $45 million and reduce state debt by $100 million.

It's unclear whether Evers supports all of the tax cuts Republicans proposed.

Evers earlier proposed spending $130 million to cut property taxes as part of a $250 million school funding plan the Legislature rejected. The GOP plan would increase the income tax standard deduction.