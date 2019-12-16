Wisconsin State Patrol holds open house for recruitment period

The Wisconsin State Patrol looked to find some new recruits for its force Monday.

The state patrol post in Eau Claire held an open house.

Troopers, inspectors, k9 team, drone and aircraft pilots were on-hand to answer questions for anyone thinking about becoming a state patrol officer.

This comes during the state patrol's open recruitment period and the open house is a way to help fill a need to increase their numbers.

Lt. Les Mlsna, with the Wisconsin State Patrol says "In years past, we haven't had open houses. We saw this is a good opportunity for the public to come in, see what we do, besides just knowing what we do it on the side of road. There are many different aspects to the state patrol that many people don't know."

This was one of four open houses put on by state patrol for recruitment.

The next one is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at their safety and weight enforcement facility in Sparta.

