Wisconsin State Patrol looking for new recruits

Have you ever thought of a career in the Wisconsin State Patrol?

On Monday the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire post will be hosting an open house in hopes to recruit new troopers.

"We are doing the open houses throughout the state, statewide, and we're going to have troopers and inspectors available,” said Richard Aguilar, Wisconsin State Trooper. “K-9 units, inspectors, drone pilots, and aircraft pilots will explain their everyday duties as well as the application process."

Aguilar, a 12 year veteran with the State Patrol, is responsible for enforcing traffic laws on interstate 94.

"Out here on I-94 we have a lot of issues with people speeding and following too close,” Aguilar said. “Now with the winter weather upon us here you add snow and ice to the roads and people are going over the speed limit and following too close, it doesn't help to stop at times for an incident ahead of them such as a crash and sometimes we get those domino affects."

Aguilar says the job requires someone with a particular mindset.

"We all understand that law enforcement might not be a job for everybody but if you enjoy helping others and making a change out here, you're self-motivated and want to be part of a team, this job is definitely worth applying for,” he said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol allows for recruits to earn their college credits after getting a full-time job with benefits.

"You have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma and no previous experience is required,” Aguilar said. “You have up to five years to get your 60 college credits in. They get a full time job and they can go back to school on a part time basis and have a full time job with benefits."

Aguilar says the open houses are a fairly new thing with state patrol, and says they allow people interested, to get a first-hand look at the job.

"I think it benefits anyone who is really serious to join this organization to know and understand what we do out there on a daily basis and answer any questions they might have."

The open house will be at the Wisconsin State patrol post at 5003 US-53 in Eau Claire from 1 to 6 p.m.