Wisconsin State Patrol reaches new contract deal

The Wisconsin State Patrol has reached a new contract deal with the state.

The deal up for approval Wednesday comes less than two months after a previous agreement that would have boosted starting salaries by more than 20% was rejected by legislative leaders.

The new agreement would update pay structure for members of the patrol, based on their years of service, and provide a general 2% pay raise retroactive for the two-year period that ended in July 2019.

That is on par with what other state employees receive during that time.