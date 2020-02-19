Tiffany, Zunker advance in Wisconsin Congressional Special Election

Tom Tiffany (R) and Tricia Zunker (D) advance to May special election in the race for former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy's 7th Congressional District seat (Source: GrayDC)
Updated: Wed 11:42 AM, Feb 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) -- State Sen. Tom Tiffany has won a Republican primary in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany defeated retired Army Capt. Jason Church in Tuesday’s primary. He advances to a May 12 special election to represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year.

Tiffany will face Democrat Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, in the special election. She easily won Tuesday’s primary over challenger Lawrence Dale.

Both Tiffany and Church campaigned as ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. Trump carried the district by 20 points in 2016.

Tiffany argued that his deep ties in the district and his experience in the Legislature the past decade voting for a variety of conservative priorities made him the better choice. Church lost both of his legs to a bomb while serving in Afghanistan and was seeking office for the first time.

Outside groups spent at a record clip on behalf of both Church and Tiffany, making it the most expensive congressional primary in state history.

Former Rep. Sean Duffy represented the 7th District for nearly eight years before retiring this past September to spend more time with his family. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were reality TV personalities who met on MTV’s “The Real World.”

