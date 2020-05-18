Wisconsin State Treasurer endorses Joe Biden

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has announced her endorsement of Joe Biden for president.

Godlewski is Wisconsin's 36th State Treasurer and serves as chief financial officer.

“In this election, there’s a clear choice between two visions for our country. Joe Biden has a proven track record fighting for hard-working Americans, be it affordable healthcare, retirement security or protecting our environment while Donald Trump tears us further apart, from his tax giveaways to the special interests, to his failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Godlewski.

