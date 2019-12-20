Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to take over voter purge case

A conservative law firm has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to bypass a lower court and take the appeal of a ruling that ordered the purge of more than 200,000 voter registrations in the battleground state ahead of the 2020 election.

A judge ruled in favor of conservatives last week and said the Wisconsin Elections Commission must immediately deactivate more than 200,000 voter registrations of people identified as possibly having moved.

The state Department of Justice appealed to the state court of appeals and asked that the ruling be put on hold. But the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Friday sought to have the state Supreme Court, controlled 5-2 by conservatives, immediately take the case.