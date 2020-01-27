Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to speak at forum 2 weeks before spring primary

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are scheduled to speak at the University of Wisconsin- Stout on Monday, Feb. 3, two weeks before the spring primary.

The forum will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in Sorensen Hall, room 205.

Ed Fallon and Daniel Kelly will be having a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. in the Sorensen Hall atrium and the third candidate, Jill Karofsky, will participate by video.

The event is free and open to the public.

The moderator will be WEAU 13 News anchor, Danielle Wagner.

