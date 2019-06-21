Wisconsin Supreme Court makes decision on lame-duck challenge

The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld the lame-duck decision by a 4-3 vote Friday morning after a legal challenge.

According to the Associated Press, the court ruled that Republicans legally called the session.

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement saying, “This was an attack on the will of the people, our democracy, and our system of government… The people of Wisconsin deserve better than this”.

The original session was held in December shortly after Evers won the nomination over incumbent Scott Walker, but before Evers took office.

