Wisconsin Supreme Court restores 82 Walker appointees

The divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has restored 82 appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker who were confirmed during a lame duck legislative session.

The order issued late Tuesday is a victory for Republicans who control the Legislature and who had argued the appointees were legally confirmed and should be allowed to remain in their jobs.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers argued the appointees were invalidated after a lower court ruled that the entire lame duck session was unconstitutional. Days later, an appeals court put that ruling on hold, creating more confusion about the status of the 15 people Evers did not reappoint.

The Supreme Court, on a 4-3 vote, overturned a decision by a state appeals court that had sided with Evers.

Those affected by the ruling include a Public Service Commission member and two University of Wisconsin System regents.