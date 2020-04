Wisconsin Tourism leaders have also sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking to reopen the economy.

In the letter it outlines that Wisconsin has had nearly 350 deaths due to COVID-19 more than 385,000 Wisconsinites have lost their jobs.

The letter continues to state that the extension of the Safer at Home order is destructive to the economy and Gov. Evers should implement a plan to get people back to work.

To read the full document, please see related documents.