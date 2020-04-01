Wisconsin absentee ballot requests exceed 1 million for April 7 election

The Wisconsin Election Commission says absentee ballot requests for the April 7 election have exceeded one million.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,053,556 absentee applications were received by municipal clerks, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”