Wisconsin absentee ballot requests for April 7 exceed 555,000

The numbers of requests for absentee ballots for April 7 have exceeded 550,000 in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 554,116 absentee requests were received by municipal clerks.

“We remain encouraged that so many voters are requesting absentee ballots already, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. She urged anyone who wants to vote absentee for April 7 to act immediately.