Wisconsin adds clean energy jobs amid national drop

A new report says Wisconsin added nearly 1,800 new clean energy jobs last year despite a slowing of jobs growth in the industry nationwide.

National advocacy groups Environmental Entrepreneurs and Clean Energy Trust have released a study that found a 2.4% increase in Wisconsin jobs in the clean energy industry last year, compared to 2017.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the energy efficiency and renewable energy generation sectors saw the most growth in Wisconsin last year.

The report says the number of renewable energy jobs across the country declined in 2018 partly due to President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported solar panels.

Tyler Huebner is executive director of advocacy group RENEW Wisconsin. Huebner says the state's solar industry isn't as affected by the tariffs because it relies on small installations.

