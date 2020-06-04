Wisconsin bowling alleys reopening with added safety measures

For competitive bowlers, the Safer-At-Home order put a halt to any strikes.

However, now as restrictions loosen up across Wisconsin, more bowlers are able to hit the lanes again.

"It's been beyond hard, the last ball I threw was in March at the Girls State Tournament in Minneapolis," said Maddie Kropp, a bowler from Rochester, Minn.

Pla Mor Lanes in La Crosse opened last Wednesday after nine weeks closed.

While excited to welcome back bowlers, the alley says it was a weird feeling to be open again as they weren't sure the business would survive.

"It was kind of like walking in and opening for the first time when I bought it 21 years ago," said Dick Zierke, Pla Mor Lanes owner. "It's just a weird feeling that 'hey, we're coming back open.' I had nerves."

Pla Mor spent an entire week cleaning the alley before having any visitors.

It's also implementing extra cleaning measures, a smaller menu, and using every other lane.

"Only being able to use eight of our 16 lanes, just it's quiet," Zierke said. "Business brings more business and so we're just trying to do some stuff, we're going to start some programs to get people in the door."

While bowling alleys are allowed to be open in La Crosse, in Minnesota they're still not.

Pla Mor has seen avid bowlers from Minnesota make over an hour drive just to use its lanes.

"Now more than ever I think that the beloved bowlers of Minnesota just want to get back out on the lanes and throw bowling balls instead of having to drive an hour over to Wisconsin or Iowa to go bowling," Kropp explained.

Pla Mor says it doesn't know what the future will hold and worries a COVID spike could result in having to close again.

For the time being, it's switched policies to charge $15 an hour per lane with a six person maximum.

"We used to do it by the game, but by doing it by the hour it gives us a better chance to know when you're going to get done," Zierke said. "It gives us time to get that lane cleaned up for the next group."

Pla Mor opens at 11 am Monday-Friday and 3 pm on Saturday.

Youth and adult summer leagues are starting next week.