Wisconsin boy dies while on his Make-A-Wish trip

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin lost his battle with cancer on New Year's Day while enjoying a trip provided by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mikey Choroszy’s final wish was to shop at the Lego Store at the Mall of America in Minnesota. The Wisconsin boy had terminal brain cancer, and his family knew time was running out. Choroszy’s brother was able to fly in from South Dakota to be with him one last time. The family didn’t think Mikey would be unable to complete the trip.

“On Monday, we did a lot of shopping, and he was doing really good. Mikey took a decline very quickly,” said his mother Tammy Wildish.

Mikey would go to a Minneapolis hospital, where Wildish witnessed his final breath.

"The biggest thing was watching him die," Wildish said. "That was the worst. Going from walking to not walking at all to the point where we had to pick him up and move him."

Mikey’s cancer battle began in 2018 when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem. His cancer was in remission, but it relapsed months later. Wildish said her son was a fighter and never gave up during the battle.

This isn’t the first time Wildish dealt with tragedy in her family. Mikey’s brother Robby died at age 19 because of health problems.

Wildish said her son’s death has been an emotional toll and also put the family in a financial bind.

“Now, Mikey is still in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and we’re trying to get him back as soon as we can,” Wildish said. “It’s going to be a cost.”

The family had hoped to raise $20,000 through their GoFundMe account. Generous donors have helped exceed that goal by thousands.