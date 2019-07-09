Wisconsin brothers’ fish photo goes viral

The boys' mother did not realize what the youngest had done until after the photo was taken. / (Marika Daniels)
Updated: Tue 3:14 PM, Jul 09, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (KWQC) – A Wisconsin toddler has captured the hearts of the internet by innocently posing with a recently-caught fish – in his mouth.

The 18-month-old, along with his 4-year-old and 3-year-old brothers, had just made the catch in a children’s fishing pond at a museum.

The boys' mother, Marika Daniels, did not realize what the youngest had done until after the photo was taken.

She thought it was funny, but did not expect the image to become an online meme while garnering more than a half million shares on Facebook.

“[I’m] honestly very humbled by all the likes, shares, smiles and laughs this picture has brought to so many people already,” Daniels tells KWQC. “I think the world needs to laugh and smile more, and I think that is why this picture went viral.”

Copyright 2019 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at kwqc.com.

 
