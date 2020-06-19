Wisconsin celebrates Juneteenth with protests, parties

Juneteenth is being celebrated across Wisconsin with marches, calls for action, historic flag raisings, parties and virtual discussions moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Juneteenth flag was raised early Friday morning for the first time over the state Capitol in Madison. In Milwaukee, the flag was flying over the city of Milwaukee government building for the first time.

An all-day celebration was planned for the first time in Green Bay, featuring games, speakers and performances. A sit-in and solidarity march were among a host of activities planned in Milwaukee. In Madison, a seven-hour rally with a variety of events was scheduled.

AP-WF-06-19-20 1346GMT

