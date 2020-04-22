Wisconsin coronavirus cases spike among outbreaks, increased testing

Wisconsin recorded its largest single day increase in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, nearly doubling the number of cases reported the previous day.

A new high point in Wisconsin on Wednesday, 225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab reports.

Health officials say the increase could be tied to an increase in testing throughout the state, or an increase in outbreaks.

"Increased testing could be part of that. We also have a number of outbreaks happening right now. Clark County, the example I gave earlier. Brown County, where there are a significant number of people that are positive cases and there's more intensive testing happening," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

In Clark County, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and a half, all 11 people have had close contact with each other.

And in the Green Bay area, health officials have tied nearly 150 cases of coronavirus to a single meatpacking plant.

"Tests don't make a difference if we don't have contact tracers to follow up on the results. We can't test more people without PPE to protect our healthcare workers who are doing the tests," said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

State and local health officials continuously monitor for potential outbreaks.

When a person tests positive, they are immediately told to quarantine and then undergo extensive interviews to determine where they have been and who they might have been in close contact with.

"The tracing back of that is complicated because it's hard for people to remember," explains Giese. "It much easier frankly now that we have Safer at Home because people have much less exposure to others and the places that they could have gotten the disease are many fewer."

State officials also saying that 19 people who went to the polls on election day have tested positive for COVID-19, but cannot say for sure that is where they contracted coronavirus.

Giese says that if a widespread COVID-19 outbreak were to occur in Eau Claire County, the health department would notify the community in a similar way as when a food borne illness outbreak is spreading.