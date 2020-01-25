Wisconsin couple competes for national farmer award

A couple in Bloomer has a chance to be honored with a prestigious award for national agriculture.

Last February, Adam and Chrissy Seibel were named the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year.

“It's an honor just too even be nominated; there's so many good farms in the area,” Adam said. “To actually win it and be a representative of the state, I mean the state is known for its agriculture.

This year, they have a chance to win the National Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year award. Their farm is unique in relation to some of their competition. Seibel’s has been an organic dairy farm since the late 1990's.

“For us, especially on the organic side, to really be recognized that we can be just as competitive as the conventional side,” Adam said. “We are able to do things a little differently and think outside the box.”

Saturday, Adam and Chrissy gave a tour to this year's Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers finalist. In Later this year, the Seibel’s will head to Westport, Connecticut to compete for the national award, along with nine other finalists.

“It's a little bit overwhelming heading to a national competition like that, just the honor to represent Wisconsin in that capacity,” Chrissy said. “Especially when we get to spend time with all the other outstanding young farmers, it's really an honor to go.”

They said their expectations for nationals are modest.

“We just want to enjoy it and be ourselves.”

This year’s Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year are: Philip and Laura finger of Oconto, Kelly and Rachel Fruit of Viola, Jeremy and Heather Natzke of Greenleaf, John (JJ) and Chase Pagel of Kewaunee, Laura and Tyler Raatz of Cecil and Katy Schultz of Fox Lake.

