Wisconsin dairy farmers hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus has delivered a severe blow to Wisconsin dairy farmers who rely on selling milk to restaurants, schools and the hospitality industry.

The Journal Sentinel reports about one-third of Wisconsin dairy products, mainly cheese, are sold in the food service trade.

Some farmers say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused milk prices to fall to unprofitable levels this spring, at a time when money is needed for the upcoming planting season.

Other dairy farmers are concerned about processing plants closing or cutting production, which would force them to dump milk.

