Wisconsin election officials set emergency teleconference

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has called an emergency meeting to discuss how the coronavirus' spread could affect state's upcoming presidential primary.

The commission plans to meet by teleconference late Wednesday afternoon. Commission spokesman Reid Magney didn't immediately return a message inquiring about what may be discussed.

Gov. Tony Evers has banned gatherings of more than 10 people but has said he doesn't want to postpone the election. He's urging people to vote by absentee ballot.

Postponing the election would likely take an act of the Legislature and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said that's not on the table.

