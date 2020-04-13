Clerks to begin posting election results after 4 p.m. Monday

The first results from the Wisconsin presidential primary and spring election are expected to come in around 4 P.M. Monday.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl says while the way votes are counted is not different, the time they are being counted is. Absentee and write-in ballots are normally processed at the poling site on election day, with results being posted after polls close. The Eau Claire Municipal Board of Canvassers are live-streaming as they process those ballots. Riepl says they will be sending results to the Eau Claire County Clerk, who will then post them on the county website. For the latest results click here.

