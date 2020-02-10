Wisconsin farmers get $432M in federal aid amid closures

Wisconsin farmers received more than $432 million in federal aid amid farm closures last year. But some say the payments did little to fix the damage caused by tariffs placed on dairy and agricultural products.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the federal government offered farmers across the country financial assistance through the Market Facilitation Program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says program applicants received the aid between September 2018 and November 2019.

Those payments ranged from more than $850,000 to as little as $2.