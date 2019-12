Ethics in politics is behind the push from a Wisconsin group, as the 2020 campaign season starts to ramp up.

The non-profit "Leader Ethics-Wisconsin" has released what it calls a citizen's guide for ethical leadership among elected officials.

They list four key principles elected leaders should abide by.

- Being truthful

- Transparent with public information.

- Unifiers rather than dividers, and

- Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.