Wisconsin has avoided the measles outbreak, so far

It starts with a high fever and a cough, followed by a rash that spreads throughout the body.

Measles in the United States has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, closing in on 700 cases this year. (Source: MGN)

It's the measles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there have been more than 700 reported cases in 22 states just this year, the worst outbreak since 1994.

"If you look at the places that are having outbreaks, they have a higher population that travels and that travels overseas to areas where they're having outbreaks. So Israel, I said Madagascar, Spain," said La Crosse County Health Department Public Health Nurse Jo Foellmi.

Despite our neighbors to the east, south and southwest reporting cases, Wisconsin has not reported a measles case in 2019.

Health officials say the best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated.

In La Crosse County, officials say measles vaccination rates are high but could still be better.

"We're running at 86 and 85 percent immunization rates for the kiddos who are in the age group to become immunized with the mumps, measles, rubella immunization. So whereas that's not the 95 or 97 percent that we'd love to see, it's still better than other areas," said Foellmi.

In the past, the Coulee Region hasn't always avoided the virus.

Seeing confirmed cases of the measles as recent as last spring.

Health officials say the high vaccination rates coupled with not a lot of people traveling to countries experiencing outbreaks are factors in why there have been no measles cases locally.

But they also say a big reason is just a lot of luck.

"As contagious as measles is, that it hangs into the air or on surfaces two hours after the person who is contagious has left the area. So it's not just a matter of that one person, or maybe one or two people, becoming exposed," said Foellmi.

While the outbreak has not shown up in Wisconsin yet, officials say it only takes one person who gets the virus to change that.