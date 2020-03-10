Wisconsin high school graduation rates increase in 2019

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says nine out of 10 students in the class of 2019 completed high school within four years, continuing an upward trend.

The education department reported Tuesday that she state's graduation rate has increased 1.6% over the past five years. It is 90% in 2019, up from 89.6 percent in 2018 and 88.6% in 2017.

There were also improvements among smaller subgroups of students, including blacks, Hispanics and those learning how to speak English.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor calls it a positive trend and attributed it to the "tireless work and dedication of our teachers and students.'