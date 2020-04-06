Wisconsin lawmakers adjourn, won't meet again until after Election Day

After responding Saturday to Governor Tony Evers call for a special session to discuss Tuesday’s Spring Election and Presidential Primary and briefly meeting again Monday, the Wisconsin Legislature will not resume session until after Election Day.

Lawmakers assembled Monday morning for the second time since the special session was called. After gaveling into session at 9 a.m., they quickly adjourned and are not set to meet again until Wednesday – the day after the election.

That means Wisconsin is moving ahead with plans to hold in-person voting on Tuesday, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

National Guard members will help staff the polls, even as the U.S. Supreme Court is weighed whether to intervene.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had originally pushed for Tuesday's election to proceed as planned. But on Friday changed course and asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to extend absentee voting until May 19 and have it all be done by mail. They have refused.

Mayors are calling on Evers to take emergency action to stop the election, something he has declined to do.

