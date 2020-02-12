Wisconsin lawmakers scrap plan for new youth prisons

A legislative committee has rejected a plan to build new institutions to replace Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

Lawmakers have voted to close the institution outside Irma by July 1, 2021, and replace it with new state prisons and smaller county-run facilities.

The Department of Corrections submitted a $73.2 million plan to the Joint Finance Committee to build two new youth prisons in Milwaukee and Hortonia.

No money has been allocated for any new youth prisons, however. The Legislature would have to authorize additional borrowing.

The finance committee voted Wednesday to scrap the plan, saying there's no money for it.