Wisconsin legislator's daughter to be sentenced for woman's death

The daughter of a Wisconsin state legislator was found guilty of supplying drugs killed a pregnant woman and her baby on June 2017.

Cassie Nygren plead no contest Tuesday to several charges she faced, but a Wisconsin judge entered guilty pleas instead as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

She was found guilty of being party to a first-degree reckless homicide and other charges. Other charges were dismissed, including a first-degree reckless homicide for the baby's death and neglecting a child.

Nygren is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.