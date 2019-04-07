Wisconsin malls add amenities in effort to rebound

Some urban and suburban malls are being revived through redevelopment that adds amenities, but that approach might not succeed in smaller Wisconsin markets where distressed malls are having a harder time coming back to life.

Brookfield Square in suburban Milwaukee will have a movie theater tavern and Whirlyball game venue by the end of the year. The shopping center has struggled since anchor stores Sears and Boston Store left in 2018.

Garrick Brown is a national retail researcher with Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate services company. He says urban and suburban malls will likely continue to rebound, but rural malls will continue to struggle. He says adding housing or medical centers may help make locations viable.

