A Wisconsin man has been charged with his 9th OWI after law enforcement found a man "slumped forward on the steering wheel".

Court records show Edward Creapeau, 56, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 7th, 8th or 9th offense.

The Jackson County criminal complaint says law enforcement found a man passed out behind the wheel and an open bottle of beer in the cup holder.

Creapeau is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.