Wisconsin man driving pickup struck by plane dies

A small plane approaching an airfield off County MM in Ledgeview collided with a pickup truck on Oct. 17, 2019 (WBAY photo)
By  | 
Posted:

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (AP) -- A second person has died after a small plane collided with a pickup truck near a private airfield in eastern Wisconsin last week.

The Brown County medical examiner's office confirms 51-year-old Patrick Schounard of Greenleaf died Sunday.

Schounard was driving the pickup. The pilot, John Fiddelke of De Pere, died at the scene.

Authorities say the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing in Ledgeview on Thursday afternoon when it struck the pickup, which was traveling west on a Brown County highway.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary crash report later this week.

 