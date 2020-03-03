Wisconsin man found guilty of homicide, killing son

A New Richmond man has been found guilty in the death of his son after his second jury trial.

Court records show Kayle Fleischauer has been found guilty in court Tuesday on charges of second degree reckless homicide- use of a dangerous weapon.

Fleischauer was previously found guilty in a jury trial but because of a claim of alleged juror misconduct, a new jury trial was requested.

The criminal complaint says Kayle Fleischauer's daughter called 911 after finding her brother, Chase, lying on the floor of her father's home early Saturday morning. She says when she tried to help Chase, her dad told her to stop because he was dead.

