Wisconsin man given months to live requests Christmas cards

When you get ready to send out your Christmas cards this weekend, consider sending one to Gene Weittenhiller. His son is wanting to make (what may likely be) his last Christmas extra special.

Weittenhiller has been given months to live after doctors told him his prostate cancer had spread to his pancreas and liver. He decided three weeks ago to focus on quality of life, rather than chemotherapy. That quality of life is celebrating his family's favorite holiday.

Ross Weittenhiller said in an attempt to make this Christmas the most memorable one yet for the whole family, he is asking anyone and everyone to send as many Christmas cards as possible to his dad to show him that he isn't alone.

If you are wanting to send a little Christmas cheer, you can mail it to the following address:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th St.

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578