Wisconsin man injured while trying to help driver on highway

Authorities say a car struck a man who stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle was pulled aside on a distress lane on a Milwaukee interstate.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

The injured man was in a pick-up truck with two other people when he stopped assist a Toyota with three passengers.

The sheriff's office said a Chevy Malibu lost control and struck the man who was trying to help while he was standing outside of his own vehicle.

The injured man was transported to a hospital. His condition us unknown.

Authorities are investigating the accident.