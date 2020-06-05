Wisconsin man sentenced to prison after death of son

A New Richmond man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty in the death of his son in March.

Court records show Kayle Fleischauer has been sentenced to 22 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. He was found guilty on charges of second degree reckless homicide and firearm- convicted out of state felony.

The criminal complaint says Kayle Fleischauer's daughter called 911 after finding her brother, Chase, lying on the floor of her father's home early Saturday morning. She says when she tried to help Chase, her dad told her to stop because he was dead.