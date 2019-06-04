Wisconsin moves toward online teacher certification

WAUPACA, Wi. (WBAY) As schools sustain teacher shortages nationwide, Wisconsin is one of the first states to partner with a nonprofit program that helps potential teachers get their certification online.

The American Board, a non-profit organization, is the only online program the Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction (DPI) accepts as a path toward teacher certification.

"We need to get them in the school working, so however, whatever route it takes to get you there, I'm all for that," said Jill Literski.

Literski has been representing the American Board program for the past year. She hosts informational meetings across the region at locations like the Waupaca Public Library. She taught in the Wausau School District for 14 years and has also been a substitute teacher.

"Without a program like this, there are a lot of talented people and a lot of people who know kids or work with kids who just don't have time to deviate their lives for two years and go back to school," said Literski.

Anyone with a bachelor's degree can choose one of several subjects in which they'd like to be certified.

Once they pass the American Board's online course, they are able to land a teaching job.

"Your administration will kind of mentor you and overlook you and help guide you,” said Literski. “After three years of working in the field, you can then go back to the DPI and become a regular licensed teacher."

Literski says the program has only been accepted in Wisconsin for about two years. But she believes giving people a cheaper and more convenient path to teaching will not only help more people discover a career they'd love, but give kids the amount of teachers they deserve.

"This is the way it is, this is 2019, and we need to move on and move up to what today asks us to do," said Literski.

To find out more about the program, visit americanboard.org.

Read the original version of this article at www.wbay.com.

 
