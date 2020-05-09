DHS: Wisconsin nearing 10k cases of COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 349 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday and 14 new deaths.

Jefferson County is reporting a life lost for the first time.

Saturday's report brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,939. 498 people have died and 1,806 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

One new case is reported in Eau Claire County on Saturday bringing the total to 54 according to the health department.

La Crosse County remains at 33 cases.