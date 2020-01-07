Wisconsin prepares for Milwaukee to hold Democratic National Convention

The state of Wisconsin will be the epicenter for national politics this summer as the Democratic National Convention comes to Milwaukee for the first time.

Tuesday, more than 500 members of the media gathered at Fiserv Forum, the site of the convention as DNC officials talked about the state being critical to winning back the White House.

As has been the case the past several elections, Wisconsin is expected to be a 'purple' state, that's why DNC officials say the Badger state will be a top priority.

Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention, says "I don't need to tell you that there is a pretty clear narrative about the strategic importance of the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin. We felt short in 2016 and while you can't boil down one cause, one of the errors that we made was failing to communicate as effectively as we could in key states, in fact, here in Wisconsin, overall turnout was the lowest in 20 years."

Gov. Tony Evers says, "I truly believe that Wisconsin is the state that will elect the next President of the United States. It was key last time and it will be key this time. And I think that in itself is important and my goal as governor especially during our primary in April is to make sure that every candidate that is still in there and I think that there will be many, and I think having that big tent is really an advantage, not a disadvantage, Every one of them comes to Wisconsin and talks about the issues that are important to them and I think that will set the stage for what's going to be happening in July in Wisconsin."

