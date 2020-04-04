Wisconsin reaches 56 deaths due to COVID-19

On Saturday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 56 COVID-19 related deaths in state of Wisconsin, up 19 from Friday.

2,112 people have tested positive for the virus with 588 of those cases resulting in hospitalizations.

23,859 test results have come back negative in Wisconsin.

In Eau Claire County, 17 total cases have been reported, up one from Friday.

Chippewa County has 16 cases.

Dunn County has 5 cases.

La Crosse County has 21 cases.

In Monroe County, two new cases were reported on Saturday bringing the total there to seven. According to the Monroe County Health Department, one is a male in his 70s with mild to moderate symptoms and the other is a male in his 80’s with mild symptoms. In Monroe County, one person has recovered.