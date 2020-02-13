Wisconsin records 2nd child death of flu season

Wisconsin has recorded its second child death of the flu season. Health officials say the child who died from flu is from southern Wisconsin.

Last week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 78 child deaths from flu nationwide since October. Flu activity is surging in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal says health officials report more than 500 hospitalizations this week, including at least 100 hospitalizations reported Thursday morning.

Officials say Wisconsin won't be at peak flu activity for several weeks, followed by "many more weeks" of high activity.

Officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated.