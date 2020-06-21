Wisconsin reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths; cases nearing 25K

Wisconsin health officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is approaching 25,000. A total of 24,539 people in Wisconsin have tested positive as of Saturday, an increase of 385 new cases from the previous day. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that's the second highest increase in cases in the last two weeks. Wisconsin's largest increase in cases in the last two weeks was Thursday, when 422 new positive tests were reported. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 14 more deaths related to COVID-19, the most since June 9 when officials reported 15 people had died. Wisconsin's total number of deaths rose to 744 Saturday.