Wisconsin reports 385 new positive test results on Saturday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that there are now 24,539 positive test results of COVID-19 in the state. This is an increase of 385 from Friday.

There are 26 more hospitalizations, totaling to 3,203 in the state.

There are now 744 deaths in the state, increasing 14 on Saturday.

77% of all cases have recovered, bringing that up to 18,951 recovered cases.

The DHS reminds Wisconsinites to practice physical distancing, wear a mask when appropriate, wash hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes.

There are 5 new cases in Eau Claire County, and La Crosse County has 9 new cases on Saturday.